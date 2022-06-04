Credit Agricole S A Has $7.50 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,796 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

eBay stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,122,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

