Credit Agricole S A Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.22% of Graphic Packaging worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,420 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,816,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,158,000 after purchasing an additional 766,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,020,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 746,051 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,927,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,694,000 after purchasing an additional 605,726 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

