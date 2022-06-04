Credit Agricole S A Purchases 18,614 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

DOCU traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.78. 2,558,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.37 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

