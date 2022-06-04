Credit Agricole S A Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 0.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.07% of Republic Services worth $28,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 78,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,849,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $134.41. 854,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

