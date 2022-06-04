Credit Agricole S A Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,945 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.58. The company had a trading volume of 947,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,637. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of -128.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $555.16 and a 200-day moving average of $540.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.00 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,108 shares of company stock worth $48,700,905 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

