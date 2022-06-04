Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,434 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,182 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,214 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,947. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

