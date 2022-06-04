Credit Suisse Group Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $315.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $375.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.80.

Salesforce stock opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.42 and its 200-day moving average is $216.36. The company has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock worth $26,965,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

