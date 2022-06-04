Credits Reaches One Day Volume of $51,835.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $51,835.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Credits has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

