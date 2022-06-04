Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.72). 12,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 137,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.73).
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04. The firm has a market cap of £39.80 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96.
Creightons Company Profile (LON:CRL)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.