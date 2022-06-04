Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.72). 12,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 137,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.73).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04. The firm has a market cap of £39.80 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96.

Creightons Company Profile (LON:CRL)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in the contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

