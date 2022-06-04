Critical Analysis: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Broadway Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.43% 9.61% 0.90% Broadway Financial 1.22% 0.28% 0.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Broadway Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.59 $5.36 million $1.46 13.44 Broadway Financial $27.97 million 4.52 -$4.05 million N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Broadway Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Broadway Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. As of August 25, 2021, it operated seven full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

