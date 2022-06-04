Crosslink Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,299,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,429,000. KnowBe4 comprises about 4.3% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of KnowBe4 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter worth about $23,962,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth about $66,205,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,627,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 234,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,447 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNBE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,869. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. KnowBe4’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KNBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $33,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 33,396 shares of company stock valued at $761,371 over the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

