Crosslink Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Crosslink Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises approximately 2.3% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned about 0.23% of Euronet Worldwide worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $210,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.46. 184,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,517. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.30 and a 52-week high of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average of $122.89. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

