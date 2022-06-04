CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.97.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.