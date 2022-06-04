Crown Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $383.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 82% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,726.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.68 or 0.00621260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00184835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 71.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,818,843 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

