CryptoZoon Price Tops $0.0011 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $850,754.88 and $691,625.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.26 or 0.00696340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.00438168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 744,090,111 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

