CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Kyndryl comprises about 1.6% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

KD stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. 4,608,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,328. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 83,700 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

