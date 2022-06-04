Cubiex Hits Market Capitalization of $31,734.20 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Cubiex has a market cap of $31,734.20 and $7.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 129.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.51 or 0.04566415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00427298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com

Buying and Selling Cubiex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

