Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 99,865 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,865 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Masco worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 96,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 77,489 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

