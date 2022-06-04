Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 393 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marlowe Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.0% in the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 311.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Booking by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,460.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,774.63.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,335.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,201.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2,277.08. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

