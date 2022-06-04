Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Clorox worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clorox by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after buying an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Clorox by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,512,000 after buying an additional 201,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $138.88 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

