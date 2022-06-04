Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average is $193.68.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.97.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.