Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $12.10 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,517 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,522,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,876,000 after acquiring an additional 428,665 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,819,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

NYSE WFC opened at $44.82 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

