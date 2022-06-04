Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $11.80 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 114,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,313,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.15. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

