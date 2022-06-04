Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 110,069 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 469.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Calix by 669.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,936 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $14,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Calix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 232,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 228,613 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.57. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

