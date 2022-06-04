Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $133.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Higher fee income, and a rise in average loan and deposit balances will drive top-line growth in the upcoming period. Cullen/Frost’s efforts to enhance its presence in the lucrative Texas markets via strategic branch openings and initiatives to diversify its loan-portfolio growth are positives. Backed by a strong liquidity position, its capital-deployment activities seem sustainable in the future. However, rising costs due to Houston and Dallas expansion moves and higher marketing expenses might impede bottom-line growth. Any deterioration in credit quality will be concerning. With significant exposure to commercial loans, its loan portfolio seems less diversified.”

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of CFR opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 65,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 69.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

