CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). CuriosityStream reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

CURI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 1,320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 37,615 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.92. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

