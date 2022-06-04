Cushing Asset Management LP Buys 116,046 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,663,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,046 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.55% of EnLink Midstream worth $18,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 238,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $4,898,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENLC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 2.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 321.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.