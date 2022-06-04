Cushing Asset Management LP Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cushing Asset Management LP cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,746 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 2.9% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $30,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.93. 8,446,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,213,524. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

