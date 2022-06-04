Cushing Asset Management LP Cuts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cushing Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $22,435,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.52. The stock had a trading volume of 647,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,235. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.45. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

