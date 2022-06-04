Cushing Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cushing Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,754 shares of company stock worth $1,175,362. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,270. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

