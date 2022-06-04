Cushing Asset Management LP Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Chindata Group worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Shares of CD stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.25. 1,905,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.70. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $16.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

