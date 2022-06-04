Cushing Asset Management LP Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 219,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 84,139 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $5,698,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $15,400,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

TELL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,214,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,431,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. Research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

