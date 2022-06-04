Cushing Asset Management LP Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cushing Asset Management LP cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,796,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,085,336. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

