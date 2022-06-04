Cushing Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. CLSA reduced their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 57,620,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,396,328. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

