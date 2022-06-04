Cushing Asset Management LP Lowers Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cushing Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 3.7% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.23% of Pembina Pipeline worth $38,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

PBA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. 559,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

