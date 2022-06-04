Cushing Asset Management LP Purchases 3,892 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,837,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,481,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $298.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,039. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.09 and a 200-day moving average of $282.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $12,544,821. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.18.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

