Cushing Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 252,146 Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 252,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Kosmos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after buying an additional 7,056,967 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 3,390,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,285,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 1,176,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,055,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 1,038,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 599,461 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 8,369,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,150,781. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

