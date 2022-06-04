Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 2,055 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Cushing Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.04. 1,775,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.31. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

