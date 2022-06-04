Cushing Asset Management LP Takes Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,087. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

