CV Advisors LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,219 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Coinbase Global accounts for 0.9% of CV Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

COIN traded down $7.13 on Friday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,202,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,507,986. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average is $187.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at $70,891,483.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last quarter.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

