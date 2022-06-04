CV Advisors LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CV Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Moderna accounts for 1.5% of CV Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after buying an additional 914,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Moderna by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 548,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,375,000 after purchasing an additional 424,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.15. 4,057,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,128,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.42.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $1,463,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,547,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,682,148.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,305 shares of company stock worth $50,482,597 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

