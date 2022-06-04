CyberMiles Market Cap Reaches $3.23 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $32,680.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,700.38 or 0.99976324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00211058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030582 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007032 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

