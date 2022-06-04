CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $35,843.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,580.44 or 0.99984173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00210898 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00030515 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 146% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006316 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

