Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $48.82 on Major Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $7,362.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $48.82 or 0.00164621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004321 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00402030 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004236 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

