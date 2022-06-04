Cynosure Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cynosure Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,276 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 28.1% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.54. The firm has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

