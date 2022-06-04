Cynosure Management LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cynosure Management LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 2.1% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $51,871,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 25,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,759,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.15.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,630. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.38 and a 12 month high of $213.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.39 and its 200 day moving average is $158.96.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

