Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $55.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

CYTK stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. 599,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,393. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,183 shares of company stock worth $6,504,313 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 143.8% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 384,347 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after acquiring an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

