D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,171,165 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $67,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24,713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,439 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,228. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

