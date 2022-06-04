D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,433,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,264 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $51,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In related news, Director James A. Rasulo acquired 40,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,712.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 453,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

