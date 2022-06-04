D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $58.05 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 939,740 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $58,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $18,194,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 466.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 262,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216,134 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Several analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE:KKR opened at $55.32 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

